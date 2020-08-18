ECNEC clears Tk 8.46b road project to bolster trade with India

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday cleared seven projects, including a Tk 8.46 billion one to widen Baraiyarhat-Heyanko-Ramgarh road under Chittagong and Khagrachhari districts, aiming to boost export-import between Bangladesh and India.

The approval came from the 5th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year, held using a digital platform with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister and planning minister MA Mannan joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Bhaban.