Economy resilient, no liquidity shortage in banks: BB Governor

The economy faced a challenge for the Covid-19 pandemic but with the power of the resilient private sector of Bangladesh, the economy is performing relatively well in recent past, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Fazle Kabir on Saturday.

“Our GDP and total size of the economy have increased which is a good sign and it reflects that we are on board,” he said, reports news agency UNB.

The government has declared a stimulus package at the right time and there is no liquidity shortage in banks since the inception of the pandemic period to this moment, Kabir said.