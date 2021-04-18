Experts for more growth-friendly, simple, transparent tax system

ICAB president Mahmudul Hasan Khusru said, "An improved tax system is the key to financing public services, reducing inequality, and making the government more accountable. Unfortunately, our tax rate is higher compared to the ones of similar economies including the neighbouring countries."



"Our tax to GDP ratio is exceptionally low. This indicates that there must be some incompatibilities," he added



Bangladesh is still a low tax effort country with a high buoyancy ratio, implying that the policy-makers of Bangladesh have the scope and potential to opt for greater revenue mobilisation through internal resources to meet the budgetary deficit, Mahmudul said.