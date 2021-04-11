Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown: BGMEA

The export-oriented industries in the country will remain open during the lockdown, Faruque Hossain, the president-elect of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said Sunday.

He said a special meeting was held on 9 April with commerce minister Tipu Munshi. Along with Faruque, former BGMEA presidents Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and Salam Murshedi, BKMEA president Selim Osman, and BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon participated in the meeting.

The goal was to avoid the impending crisis of RMG and export-oriented factory closure during lockdown.

In a statement sent to the media, Faruque said the team “effectively negotiated” and pleaded the cases in favour of keeping factories open to all key policy and decision-makers of the government including the cabinet secretary and principal secretary as well as the prime minister.