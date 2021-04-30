Extended lockdown impacts rice harvesting in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reeled from a new wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown until 5 May, hampering rice harvesting due to a shortage of labour.

Traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer after repeated floods last year damaged crops.

Meanwhile, top exporter India's rice prices slipped to their lowest in five months this week on a weaker rupee and as rising coronavirus cases posed logistical bottlenecks.

India's five per cent broken parboiled variety fell to $374-$379 per tonne, from last week's $386-$390.