Farmers caught up in looming debt-trap

Three floods damaged the standing crops on 8,531 hectares of land during the 2020-21 season, affecting 182,522 farmers. According to the concerned authorities, the floods caused financial losses of Tk 960 million (Tk 96 crore).

A farmer from Dariapur of Gaibandha sadar upazila, Shahidul Islam, told Prothom Alo that he was confused about the next sowing of Aman paddy on his three bighas of lands, fearing zero harvest. Two-third of the land was two-crop.

According to the agricultural extension department (DAE), there are 678,606 farmers in Bangladesh. Like Shahidul, who has been categorised as small famer by DAE, there are more than 200,000 farmers here.

Shahidul said, he borrowed Tk 150,000 against half of his croplands in 2019 as floods damaged his Aman crops. He did not cultivate Aman the next year, but took Tk 30,000 loan from a local NGO to meet his family needs.