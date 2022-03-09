FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Dubai International Chamber to enhance trade and investment between UAE and Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The signing ceremony was held at the Leadership Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday in the presence of the prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the prime minister of United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said a press release on Wednesday.