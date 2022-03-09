Local

FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Dubai International Chamber to enhance trade and investment between UAE and Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The signing ceremony was held at the Leadership Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday in the presence of the prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the prime minister of United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said a press release on Wednesday.

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin and Dubai International Chamber chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Suleiman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations.

The FBCCI president said Dubai and Bangladesh could complement each other in enhancing bilateral trade. Bangladesh ports and logistics sectors have immense potential for entrepreneurs of Dubai.

They can boost their export to other south Asian countries by investing in Bangladesh, he added.

On the other hand, by strengthening trade relations with Dubai, he said Bangladesh can access to CIS countries and African markets.

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin hopes that the memorandum signed between the FBCCI and the Dubai International Chamber will play an effective role in harnessing these potentials.

