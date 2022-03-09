FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin and Dubai International Chamber chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Suleiman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations.
The FBCCI president said Dubai and Bangladesh could complement each other in enhancing bilateral trade. Bangladesh ports and logistics sectors have immense potential for entrepreneurs of Dubai.
They can boost their export to other south Asian countries by investing in Bangladesh, he added.
On the other hand, by strengthening trade relations with Dubai, he said Bangladesh can access to CIS countries and African markets.
FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin hopes that the memorandum signed between the FBCCI and the Dubai International Chamber will play an effective role in harnessing these potentials.