FBCCI inks MoU with France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber for greater cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FBCCI and France Bangladesh Economic Chamber on Friday at Paris in France for greater cooperation and partnership.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI, and Kazi Enayet Ullah, president of France – Bangladesh Economic Chamber, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the Business Meeting organized by the France – Bangladesh Economic Chamber at Paris, said a press release on Saturday.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin stated that the MoU will certainly help further promote the cooperation for diversifying trade and expanding investment in a meaningful manner.