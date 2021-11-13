FBCCI inks MoU with France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber for greater cooperation

FBCCI Chief also mentioned that Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment.
“Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern production methods aligned with 4IR and challenges of climate change. Among the world’s top 10 green RMG factories, the top 7 are located in Bangladesh,” he added.
Jashim said Bangladesh requires huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for inclusive growth. He urged French investors to consider Bangladesh as an ideal destination for relocation of their industry.
He also invited NRB Bangladeshis to invest in Bangladesh taking the investment incentives. “FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate business interest in Bangladesh,” he added.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president, FBCCI, urged the NRB businessmen to come forward for branding Bangladeshi products in France, While, MA Momen, vice president of FBCCI emphasized on regular networking between businessmen of both Bangladesh and France to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities.
Priti Chakraborty and Md Saiful Islam, directors of FBCCI also spoke in the meeting.
Vice President of FBCCI Md Aminul Haque Shamim, former vice-president Md Halal Uddin, director Shomi Kaiser, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Dr Ferdousi Begum, and Jesmin Akhter, director, Bengal Group of Industries, also joined the meeting, among others.
Leaders of France – Bangladesh Economic Chamber and NRB businessmen of Paris attended the meeting.
Earlier on Wednesday, the FBCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MEDEF International (Mouvement des Entreprises de France International), the apex trade body of France.