FBCCI signs MoU with MEDEF to boost Bangladesh-France bilateral trade, investment

Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI and Pierre - Jean Malgouyres, chairman of the France-Bangladesh Business Council, MEDEF International, inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the event virtually as the chief guest, said a press release.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman, Bangladesh ambassador to France Khondker M Talha were also present in the meeting.
To ensure inclusive growth, Bangladesh requires huge foreign direct investment. Industrial enterprises of France particularly those, which are facing rising costs of their competitiveness, may find Bangladesh as an ideal destination for relocation of their industry in Bangladesh
Addressing the meeting, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin stated that Bangladesh attaches great importance to its existing cordial relations with France. The two countries have a long-lasting bilateral relationship.
He also mentioned that France is the fifth largest export destination of Bangladesh with rising trend with major export products like woven garments, knitwear, home textile and footwear.
“But, there is the full potential of export items like plastic and light engineering products, frozen food, diversified jute and leather goods, ceramic etc. to France from Bangladesh,” he noted.
The FBCCI president further said the year of 2021 is a grand milestone as Bangladesh is celebrating three important occasions: birth centenary of the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nation’s 50 years of independence and as per Prime Minister’s dream all criteria set by UN has been fulfilled to graduate a developing country.
Jashim said Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment. Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern productions methods aligned with 4IR (The Fourth Industrial Revolution) and challenges of climate change. Among the world’s top 10 green RMG factories, the top seven are located in Bangladesh.
“To ensure inclusive growth, Bangladesh requires huge foreign direct investment. Industrial enterprises of France particularly those, which are facing rising costs of their competitiveness, may find Bangladesh as an ideal destination for relocation of their industry in Bangladesh,” he added.
He hoped that the signing of MoU would help further promoting cooperation between FBCCI and MEDEF for diversifying trade and expanding investment in an effective manner.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, FBCCI, M A Momen, Md Aminul Haque Shamim, Md Amin Helaly, vice presidents of FBCCI, Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Tosaddek Hossain Khan Tito, Priti Chakraborty, Shomi Kaiser, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Nadia Binte Amin, Md Saiful Islam, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Ferdousi Begum, directors of FBCCI, Md Helal Uddin, former vice-president, FBCCI, Prabir Kumar Saha, Khondaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel), Mohd Mohabbat Ullah, former directors of FBCCI, Nihad Kabir, president, MCCI Dhaka, Jesmin Akhter and Saiful Alam, director, Bengal Group of Industries, Sajeda Zaman, director, Peoples Energy Ltd. also joined the meeting, among others.