FBCCI to set up trade centre in Dubai

The FBCCI trade centre will work to strengthen business relations with other countries by using Dubai as a hub. The trade centre will provide various sort of aid to UAE businessmen interested in investing in Bangladesh, according to a press release.
President of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin and founder president of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of the two trade bodies, respectively.
BSEC chairman professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony.
Among others, FBCCI senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and vice president Md Habib Ullah Dawn were present on the occasion.