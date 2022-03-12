FBCCI to set up trade centre in Dubai

The country's apex trade body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) will set up a trade centre in Dubai to further boost business and investment between Bangladesh and the UAE, reports UNB.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) of Dubai and the FBCCI in the Gulf city on Friday.

According to the agreement, BBC-Dubai will co-operate in setting up the FBCCI trade centre in Dubai.

The FBCCI will undertake activities of coordinating and promoting trade and investment and commerce between Bangladesh and the UAE.