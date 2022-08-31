Accurate estimate of expenditure needs to be considered

The government can fix prices of essentials if it wants. For this, an accurate estimate of expenditure of commodities of all phases from import to processing has to be taken into consideration. If the prices of commodities are fixed without estimating the accurate expenditure, it could impact the supply chain.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, there is a crisis going on all over the world. We are not out of this. The exchange rate of dollar has increased although the prices of commodities have decreased in the international market. As a result, the expenditure has increased. Now the price of dollar is Tk 95 fixed by Bangladesh Bank.

However, we have to pay Tk 108 against a dollar to import commodities. So if exchange rate of dollar is estimated at Tk 95 while fixing the prices of commodities, that will not depict the picture of expenditure.