Finance minister assures harassment free businesses in next budget

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday hinted that the next budget (FY22-23) would be framed in such a way where the government would eye for more revenue collection for country’s development alongside ensuring of harassment free businesses, reports BSS.

“The next budget for FY22-23 should be framed in such a way where the government will eye for earning necessary revenues for the sake of development and bearing its expenditure. At the same time, it should have to be ensured that the businessmen don’t face any sort of harassment. The businessmen will not be cheated in the tax system,” he said.

The finance minister said this while addressing the 42nd consultative committee meeting of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at a city hotel here as chief guest ahead of the national budget for the next fiscal year.