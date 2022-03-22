Finance minister assures harassment free businesses in next budget

Organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting. FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin moderated the meeting where the leaders of various trade bodies and associations placed their budget related proposals.
Giving assurance of considering the tax related proposals of the business community, the finance minister said, “The budget proposals that the businessmen have given us especially on tax will be considered positively. But, the stance of the government is to ensure a win-win situation”.
He said, “You the businessmen will not be looser. Such tax measures will be adopted so that you become winner as well as the government”.
Urging the business community to pay tax voluntarily for the sake of the country, Kamal said if the businessmen do not pay their due tax, then it will not be possible to implement mega projects like Padma bridge.
Listing various development initiatives of the government over the last 13 years, he said that the country has now witnessed cent per cent electrification thanks to the dynamic and farsighted leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and also the relentless support from the countrymen.
The finance minister said the revenue collection has increased by eight times over last 13 years where the revenue collection of the NBR stood at Tk 2.59 trillion (2.59 lakh crore) in the last FY21-22. Besides, the tax-GDP ratio has also increased to 10.3 per cent which was 9.1 per cent one decade back.
Mentioning that revenue generation has increased in the country over the years, Kamal said Bangladesh, however, is still lagging behind in revenue mobilization if it is compared with the pace of economic development. “This situation can be changed, but for this wholehearted support is needed from all,” he added.
Hoping that the revenue policy of Bangladesh would be acclaimed globally, Kamal said, “We’ve put emphasis on direct tax. Those who will earn more will pay more tax. We’re pursuing such policy and thus we’re getting its results.”
NBR chairman Muneem said that the revenue board not only collects revenue, but also it is working on how to facilitate industrialization as well as trade and commerce.