Five hours bank transaction during Ramadan

However, transaction will continue at a stretch from 9:00am to 2:30pm through internal adjustment.
Currently the bank transaction is from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
The cabinet meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday decided that the office of government, semi government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous will remain open from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the month of Ramadan.
There will be a break of 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers.
Ramadan will begin in the first week of April subject to moon sighting.