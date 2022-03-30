Local

Five hours bank transaction during Ramadan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Transaction in the public and private banks will be five hours from 9:30am to 2:30pm during the month of Ramadan.

In this regard Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday.

According to the circular signed by central bank general manager Md Anwarul Islam, banks will operate from 9:30am to 4:00pm during the month of Ramadan. There will be a break of 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers.

However, transaction will continue at a stretch from 9:00am to 2:30pm through internal adjustment.

Currently the bank transaction is from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The cabinet meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday decided that the office of government, semi government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous will remain open from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the month of Ramadan.

There will be a break of 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers.

Ramadan will begin in the first week of April subject to moon sighting.

