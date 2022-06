Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir on Monday said that the country's foreign exchange reserves are still in a standard level, reports BSS.

"The reserves stood at $41.7 billion, which is good enough to settle import bills for more than five and a half months. Import payments of the country stood at on average 7.5 billion in the last 10-11 months. It is the standard level for any country to keep reserves to settle import bills for at least three months. So, we are still in a comfort zone," he said.