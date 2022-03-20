'Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to people'

Speakers at a webinar on Saturday said that if gas prices are raised again for the household consumers in the current situation, it will come as a big blow to them amid the price hike of other essentials, UNB reports.

“People are in a grim situation… the queues for TCB products are increasing day by day,” said eminent energy expert M Tamim while addressing the online seminar titled: “Would It Be Rational to Increase Gas Price Now?”

The remarks from the energy experts came against the backdrop that the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is going to hold a public hearing on 21 March, on the appeals of the state-owned gas distribution companies to raise the tariff by 117 per cent at the retail level for household consumers.