Bangladesh to buy 200,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar

Bangladesh is also buying a total of 330,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam and India.

The government was also trying to import rice from Thailand while more rice could be imported from India as it plans to import 1 million tonnes, the officials said.

The government expanded sales of rice at cheaper prices to millions of poor families this month, in a bid to rein in high domestic prices.

"We are making all efforts to import rice to boost reserves and cool domestic prices," said Ismiel Hossain, secretary of the ministry of food.