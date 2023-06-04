Don’t make purchases if you want to skip VAT: Planning minister

Referring to the public outcry over the burden of value-added tax (VAT), planning minister MA Mannan has advised the people to refrain from making purchases if they want to avoid the tax.
“Many say that VAT is not a good tax, but I consider it good. If anyone prefers not to pay VAT, please do not make any purchases,” he said while addressing a post-budget discussion jointly organised by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Policy Research Institute (PRI) on Saturday.
PRI chairman Zaidi Sattar, MCCI senior vice president Kamran T Rahman, PRI vice chairman Sadiq Ahmed, MCCI vice president Habibullah N Karim, and MCCI director Adeeb H Khan also spoke at the programme.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, the revenue board has been assigned a target of collecting Tk 4,300 billion in revenue, including Tk 1,638 billion from VAT and Tk 1,532 billion from income tax.
Minister MA Mannan said the budget has been formulated in a challenging time. “However, as a citizen, I am content. Since I am a government minister, I have already given my approval to it. I may have differences and I do dissent in certain cases. But the dissent is overshadowed here by consensus.”
The minister recalled that the country had a good time throughout the previous 12 years. But the development spree hit a snag due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russia-Ukraine war. Also, there were some tough days ahead of the election of 2014.
He underscored the need for gradual phasing out of the subsidies and also assured of the continuity of subsidies in the agriculture sector.
Addressing the imposition of a minimum tax on all tax identification number (TIN) holders, MA Mannan argued in favour of the initiative that it would help develop a habit of VAT payment among the people.