Don’t make purchases if you want to skip VAT: Planning minister

Referring to the public outcry over the burden of value-added tax (VAT), planning minister MA Mannan has advised the people to refrain from making purchases if they want to avoid the tax.

“Many say that VAT is not a good tax, but I consider it good. If anyone prefers not to pay VAT, please do not make any purchases,” he said while addressing a post-budget discussion jointly organised by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Policy Research Institute (PRI) on Saturday.