Gold price up by Tk 3,265 a bhori

With 5 per cent VAT and Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 making charges a customer now has to pay Tk 85,178 a bhori.
BAJUS leaders said the gold price has been adjusted with the global market rate.
Earlier on last February 10, the gold price was hiked by Tk 1,867 and the fixed market price of per bhori good quality gold was Tk 75,000.
MA Hannan, chairman of the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of the jewellers' association, on Thursday confirmed to UNB the latest price hike.
According to BAJUS, a 22-carat bhori gold ornament will be sold at Tk 78,265.
As part of this, 21-carat gold price increased by Tk 3,091 to Tk 74,766, 18-carat gold price rose Tk 2,333 to Tk 64,152 and in traditional method, gold ornaments price increased by Tk 2,216 to Tk 53,421.
The price of silver has remained unchanged.