Government entities also press for tax exemption: NBR chairman

Sharmin said experts believe that a large number of people have crossed the taxable income in the last 10 years due to the growth of the country's economy, but they do not pay tax as yet.

Though around 2.5 million have been paying tax regularly among the 7 million TIN holders, the actual taxable people crossed 20 million, which can be determined by a comprehensive survey, she said.

ERF said foreign nationals should be brought under the tax net adding that over 85,000 foreign nationals work in Bangladesh. But only 14,000-15,000 of them submitted income tax to NBR.

According to a study by TIB, foreigners working in the country take away Tk 260 billion (26,000 crore) a year. The NBR needs to step up its efforts to bring foreign nationals under the tax net, ERF budget proposal said.