Government entities also press for tax exemption: NBR chairman

The NBR chairman was addressing a pre-budget discussion with the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) members.
Placing a budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, the ERF has urged the NBR for a comprehensive survey and research to determine the actual number of taxable citizens in the country.
Such a study will be justified to increase revenue income along with identifying the actual number of taxable people and encourage them to pay income tax, said ERF in their budget proposal for the upcoming FY 2022-23.
ERF president Sharmeen Rinvi and general secretary SM Rashidul Islam presented the proposal to NBR chairman.
Sharmin said experts believe that a large number of people have crossed the taxable income in the last 10 years due to the growth of the country's economy, but they do not pay tax as yet.
Though around 2.5 million have been paying tax regularly among the 7 million TIN holders, the actual taxable people crossed 20 million, which can be determined by a comprehensive survey, she said.
ERF said foreign nationals should be brought under the tax net adding that over 85,000 foreign nationals work in Bangladesh. But only 14,000-15,000 of them submitted income tax to NBR.
According to a study by TIB, foreigners working in the country take away Tk 260 billion (26,000 crore) a year. The NBR needs to step up its efforts to bring foreign nationals under the tax net, ERF budget proposal said.
Rashidul urged NBR to install a user-friendly online system for encouraging people to pay income tax in a hassle free environment.
He emphasised completion of the warehouse automation project to bring order in the bonded warehouse management.
To prevent irregularities in the sector and create more export-friendly bond management, the entire process needs to be brought under automation by expeditious completion of the Bonded Warehouse Automation project, said ERF.
NBR members, senior tax officials and ERF members were also present at the event.