Govt approves import of 1.7m tonnes of rice

The government has permitted 428 business firms to import 1.72 million metric tonnes of rice at a lower duty rate, aiming to keep the rice market stable in Bangladesh, reports UNB. The food ministry issued a letter to the commerce ministry regarding this on Monday.

The food ministry gave the permissions to these business firms from 17 to 30 August. On Monday, another 79 business firms got permission to import 101,000 metric tonnes of boiled and atap (non-boiled) rice.