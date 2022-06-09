Govt plans to send 810,000 job seekers abroad in FY23

He said, “There is a plan to ensure overseas employment of 810,000 Bangladeshi workers and provide skill development training to 520,000 workers in different trades”.
Mustafa Kamal said the government has taken up a range of initiatives for the welfare of both expatriate workers and workers returning from abroad.
The discipline in the immigration system has been ensured by supervising the activities of the recruiting agencies on regular basis. This sector has been completely digitalised through different programmes like- creating professional database for employee recruitment; scrutinising visa forms through mobile apps; separate portal for receiving grievance petitions; automation of the activities of the ‘Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training’ (BMET), he added.
The minister went on to stay that a number of activities are going on for the purpose of re-integration of migrant workers and providing soft investment loans for their self-employment; providing educational scholarships to the meritorious children of the expatriates and providing medical assistance to the disabled expatriate workers on their return.
A plan of action for establishing technical training institutes at every upazila by phase has been taken up for inspiring the marginalised communities across the country. The implementation of the project for establishing 100 technical institutes at upazila level will start soon, he added.