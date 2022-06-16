Local

Govt to procure 630,000 tonnes urea fertiliser from Qatar

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 630,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the CCEA this year held today virtually with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure such quantity of urea fertiliser from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company, Muntajat, under G-2-G o G agreement for the next fiscal year (FY23).

The fertiliser will be brought under various lots.

Read more from Local
Post Comment