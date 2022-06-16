Govt to procure 630,000 tonnes urea fertiliser from Qatar

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the CCEA this year held today virtually with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure such quantity of urea fertiliser from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company, Muntajat, under G-2-G o G agreement for the next fiscal year (FY23).
The fertiliser will be brought under various lots.