Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim on Sunday said the government will not allow entry of any cattle from outside the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.



The minister said this while speaking virtually at the inauguration of a DNCC-operated online market of cattle, UNB reports.



He said, "About 11,900,000 sacrificial animals are ready for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. We did not allow cattle to come from outside the country during past two Eid festivals. Still, there was no crisis of sacrificial animals."