Negotiation over loan terms begins

The economy is going through a profound crisis and all indicators have apparently been in red.

Inflation crossed the threshold of 9 per cent while the country’s forex reserve is depleting fast.

The government has taken some initiatives to put the brakes on the falling trend of the economy. But those worked a little and the fuel crisis turned acute in the meantime.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the power, energy and mineral resources advisor to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said, “Our reserve has shrunk to a good extent. We do not have money. It is tough to say now what will happen in the future.”

Against such a backdrop, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came here in Dhaka, to discuss various issues in response to a letter that Bangladesh submitted seeking loan.

The finance ministry sources said the country sought a loan of USD 4.5 billion from the global lender.

The IMF delegation held three separate meetings with the finance ministry’s finance division at the secretariat on Wednesday, the first day of their Bangladesh trip.