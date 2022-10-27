Negotiation over loan terms begins

If the IMF asks to further reduce the interest rate on savings certificates, I support it as the rate is higher than the market. The government's debt burden increases due to this interest rate
Reducing interests on the savings certificates
It was learnt that the IMF team, in a meeting, sought to know various aspects of the savings certificates. They expressed their views on the issue and sought the opinions from the finance ministry officials.
The IMF wants Bangladesh to further slash the interest rate on savings bonds and keep it close to the market rate. The interest rate of a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) in a bank is regarded as the market rate.
In the meetings, the IMF team also asked about the overall situation of the bond market, including the bond interest rate. Bangladesh will graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026, which will increase the interest rate on the foreign loans. These issues, including how Bangladesh will repay the principal and interest of the foreign loans, were among the topics.
The team was scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday. There will be some other meetings with different offices, including the economic relations division (ERD), the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), in the following days.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to sit with the visiting team on 8 or 9 November.
Finance secretary Fatima Yasmin, after completing a meeting, told reporters that they are optimistic of the loan. “This is the first meeting with the IMF delegation. We are optimistic about getting the loan. There will be more meetings,” she said.
According to the finance division sources, they had received a positive indication about the loan from the meeting with the IMF on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF annual meetings held in Washington this month.
How high is the interest on savings bonds?
There has been a three-tier interest rate for the savings bonds for the last 11 months. According to the method, the small investors are receiving a high interest while the giant ones are getting a low return. But, the IMF thinks that the prevailing rates are still higher than the market rate.
The maximum interest rate for investments of up to Tk 1.5 million ranges between 11.04 and 11.28 per cent while the interest rate is between 10 and 10.75 per cent for investments up to Tk 3 million and 9.30 to 9.75 per cent for investments above Tk 3 million.
The finance division told the IMF team that the interest paid against an investment of more than Tk 3 million is almost equal to the market rate. It is yet to be a year since the authorities executed the three-tire interest rate, which can be regarded as a sort of reform.
Besides, the virtual trading of savings bonds has been introduced, in addition to imposing the condition of having a taxpayer identification number (TIN) for higher investments in the state securities.
The IMF has also been informed that the government provides subsidies on the interest rates of the savings bonds and considers it under the social safety net. The interest rate cannot be slashed easily as it has a political significance.
The government has allocated Tk 80 billion to pay subsidies on the savings certificates in the current fiscal year. This is the amount which the government pays additionally on the savings certificate, compared to the interest rate against bank deposits.
Background of the loan application
In a letter submitted to the IMF in July, Bangladesh outlined the rationale for getting a loan from the specialised lending agency. The letter stated that there was a sustainable macroeconomic condition in the country while the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) was also quite good.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war brought new challenges to the economy. The prices of fuel, food products and daily commodities soared at an unprecedented rate in the world market and the supply system was also disrupted.
Presenting a negative picture of the remittance inflow, the letter also said that there has been a negative growth of 15.12 per cent in expatriate income in the current fiscal due to the slow pace of economic recovery from the Covid shock in the major labor markets.
In the first 11 months of FY22, there was a current account deficit of USD 17.23 billion, against the deficit of USD 2.78 billion recorded in the same period a year ago. The current account deficit and the imported inflation hit the commodity market hard.
Also, climate change has turned Bangladesh into one of the most vulnerable countries in the world. It is a critical time on the whole. This is why the country urgently needs money as budget assistance and to ensure the balance in the current account.
Mirza Azizul Islam, a former caretaker government advisor, said the IMF loan has been a crying need as the reserve has depleted. It is the time to focus on the conditions placed by the IMF.
The conditions include no impossible issues, rather than issues that the government itself should execute, he added.
“If the IMF asks to further reduce the interest rate on savings certificates, I support it as the rate is higher than the market. The government's debt burden increases due to this interest rate,” Mirza Azizul explained.
He is hopeful that the IMF will talk about increasing the use of digital methods in revenue collection, finding new taxpayers, improving the tax-GDP ratio and the government will also comply with those.
“An issue is left behind - the prevailing multiple exchange rates. It is important to remove the confusion. The IMF can also provide its suggestions regarding the issue.” he said.