BB asks banks not to transact with Sri Lanka through ACU mechanism

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks not to do transactions with Sri Lanka through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) mechanism, reports news agency BSS.

“In response to the self-motivated decision by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to remain temporarily suspended from ACU mechanism with effect from 14 October, 2022, all Authorized Dealers (ADs) are advised not to do any trade and trade related transactions with Sri Lanka through ACU mechanism,” as per a BB circular issued on Thursday.

The ACU is an arrangement through which participating countries settle import payments for intra-regional transactions.