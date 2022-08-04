BB governor says economy will be stable soon

Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said country’s economy will soon become stable as all major indicators are steadily coming back on track.

“The trade gap in July has reduced significantly and a rise in inward remittances is giving the economy a breathing space … and dollar price will become stable in two to three months,” he said.

The governor said this at a media briefing about the steps the central bank has taken to ease inflationary pressure and contain the foreign exchange rate at the BB headquarters in the capital on Thursday.