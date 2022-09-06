India seeks to export refined diesel to Bangladesh

As part of sub-regional cooperation, the country would seek help for implementation of East-West highway construction project from Hili in West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh.
Diplomatic sources said India ensured uninterrupted supply chain through railways during the Covid-19 pandemic. In continuation to that, India has given a proposal that they be informed in advance about the demands for daily essentials, including rice, wheat and onion that Bangladesh imports from the country.
That would help India supply those products as and when required for Bangladesh. The matter would get due importance in the summit meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries.
Bangladesh and India have decided to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance economic partnership. Both the countries are interested to hold discussions in this connection. An announcement regarding this could come following the discussion of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and prime minister Narendra Modi.
Diplomatic sources also said during the summit meeting, cooperation in the defence sector will also be discussed. There could be discussions on finalising purchasing arms for the Bangladesh armed forces as part of using the USD 500 million, to be given by India under a loan agreement. Besides this, there could be discussion on studying the possibility of joint production of arms in the future to take the defence cooperation ahead.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about this, Sreeradha Datta, senior fellow and head of Neighbourhood Studies Centre of Vivekanda International Foundation, New Delhi said, “There is no area where Bangladesh and India are not working together. Huge development has taken place between the two countries, which could not be thought of in the past.”
“Still there is no hesitance in saying we have differences in opinion over many issues. Bangladesh extended its hand of assistance to dispel India’s concerns regarding its security and without this help it would not have been possible to stand on the ground where we are now.”