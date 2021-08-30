IMF keen to work closely for Bangladesh’s RMG sector’s development

Resident representative (Asia and Pacific) of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jayendu De has expressed the willingness of IMF to support the development activities in the apparel sector of Bangladesh.

The international financial institution is also interested to work closely for the betterment of the RMG industry, said the Bangladesh Garment industry and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The IMF official met BGMEA president Faruque Hassan on Sunday and discussed issues of mutual interest.