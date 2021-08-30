Local

IMF keen to work closely for Bangladesh’s RMG sector’s development

Resident representative (Asia and Pacific) of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jayendu De has expressed the willingness of IMF to support the development activities in the apparel sector of Bangladesh.

The international financial institution is also interested to work closely for the betterment of the RMG industry, said the Bangladesh Garment industry and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The IMF official met BGMEA president Faruque Hassan on Sunday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Issues pertaining to the RMG industry of Bangladesh were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by BGMEA vice president Shahidullah Azim, vice president Miran Ali and director Md Mohiuddin Rubel at BGMEA office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

BGMEA president Furuque Hassan gave an overview of how the garment industry has been making immense contributions to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially in terms of export earnings and employment generation.

He also highlighted the industry's achievements particularly in the areas of safety and sustainability.

A high-level delegation of IMF will visit BGMEA in December to hold discussions and explore avenues of how IMF, a specialised agency of the United Nations, can support the growth and development of Bangladesh's RMG industry, he informed.

