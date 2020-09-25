Imports fail to cool down onion prices

Onion prices continue to remain high in Dhaka kitchen markets, despite imports coming into the country from neighbouring India, reports news agency UNB.

Retailers in markets like Anandabazar and Shyambazar, for instance, have been selling onions -- a staple in many Bangladeshi dishes -- between Tk 80 and Tk 120.

Despite around 1,000 tonnes of the bulb having come into this country from India through Satkhira’s Bhomra land port in three days, traders say they are yet to get the imports.