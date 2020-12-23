India 'assures' Bangladesh of cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade

“Our ties have witnessed an upswing in the last six years,” he said.

“We have scaled up trade and economic engagement, besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects.”

Goyal said that with over 50 per cent of the population in both the countries involved in the agriculture sector, it has huge socio-economic dimension.

“We are delighted that Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in food, and the goal is to modernise agriculture. This is an area where we both should work with greater synergies and collaboration. Agriculture can have game-changing potential between our two countries. Bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges,” he added.

