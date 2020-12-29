India lifts ban on onion exports as Bangladesh farmers begin harvesting

India decided on Monday to lift a ban on onion exports from 1 January, as prices have fallen sharply in the last few weeks on expectations of a big crop, reports news agency Reuters.

Exports of all varieties of onion will be allowed, the ministry of commerce and industry said in a notification.

The Indian government has taken the decision at a time when the farmers of Bangladesh have been harvesting the crop.

India banned exports of onions in September to preserve domestic supplies after flooding in several states worsened seasonal shortages, leading to a spike in local prices.