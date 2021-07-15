Indians keen to invest for three reasons: IBCCI chairman

India’s investment in Bangladesh is huge and will increase more gradually due to “three reasons”, leading Bangladesh business personality Abdul Matlub Ahmad said.

In an interview to Indian news agency IANS, Ahmad, who is the president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group of Companies, one of the prime conglomerates of the country, said India is such a good friend of Bangladesh, and the supply of oxygen from it through Benapole port has been resumed after two months.