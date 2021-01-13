India’s Mahindra & Mahindra to set up factory in Bangladesh

Indian Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has expressed its keen interest to set up farm machineries assembling factory in Bangladesh amid growing demand of farm machineries as labour shortage concern mounting day by day in the country’s agriculture sector.

“The Indian automobile manufacturing conglomerate ‘Mahindra and Mahindra Limited’ is planning to set up farm machineries assembling factory here,” said its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Goenka.

The plan was revealed officially during a virtual platform meeting held with agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday.