'Industrial sector slowly turning around'

As a result of COVID-19, Humayun said the CMSMEs sector has suffered severe losses and employment has been reduced here.

He said the historical memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is intertwined with the history of industrialisation of Bangladesh.

“Bangabandhu dreamed of making the country self-sufficient in industry by increasing the production capacity of import alternative industrial products at the grassroots level. To this end, he formed the East Pakistan Small Industries Corporation in 1958 when he was the industries minister of the then coalition government,” he added.

He said the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy is getting stronger as a result of strengthening grassroots industrialisation activities through BSCIC.