Inflation falls slightly in December

The inflation rate declined by 0.23 per cent on a point-to-point basis in December 2020 as it came down at 5.29 per cent last month from 5.52 per cent in November 2020, reports UNB.

“The general point-to-point inflation rate in December, 2020 eased to 5.29 percentage points,” said planning minister MA Mannan on Tuesday.

The minister disclosed the monthly consumer price index of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) at a press briefing after the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city.

According to the index, the food inflation declined to 5.34 per cent in December from 5.73 per cent in the previous month, but the non-food inflation rate slightly increased to 5.21 per cent last month from 5.19 per cent in November 2020.