Kamal urges investors to take risk factors into consideration

Urging the country's capital market investors to invest on stocks after proper understanding and considering the risk factors, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the government would continue to provide necessary policy support to the stock market.

"Capital markets across the world are being handled almost in the same way. All investors should keep in mind the risk factors... On behalf of the government, we'll continue to provide the necessary policy supports," he said.

The finance minister was replying to a volley of questions from reporters virtually after chairing two separate meetings of the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) and the cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP).