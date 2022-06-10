Keeping forex reserve stable would be a great challenge: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said maintaining imports at a reasonable volume and keeping foreign reserves stable would be a great challenge in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) due mainly to a stress on the exchange rate, originating from the increased demand for US dollar in the local market, reports news agency BSS.

In his budget speech in the Jatiya Sangsad, Kamal said despite the Covid pandemic, during FY2020-2021, remittance earning was impressive. Due to the sluggish economic recovery in Bangladesh’s major overseas labour markets because of the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, there has been stagnation in remittance earning in the current fiscal year (FY22).