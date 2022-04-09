Kushtia onion farmers struggle with production cost amid falling price

According to farmers they are getting some Tk 400 to 500 less profit per maund this year compared to the last two years.

According to the Kushtia Agricultural Extension Department, onions have been cultivated in 13,734 hectares of land in the district during this Robi season (15 October to 15 March).

Onion prices started falling immediately after the new harvest arrived in the market as the retail price was at Tk 35 to 40 per Kg just two weeks ago.