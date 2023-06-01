Who will the finance minister please this time

Over the past one year, the dollar crisis has widely been discussed within Bangladesh's economic and business landscape. The onset of the Russia-Ukraine war has only exacerbated the situation, resulting in a significant decline in the country's reserves and intensifying the dollar crisis.

In addition, the crisis has permeated all sectors of the economy. Struggle for livelihood has only intensified over the past year. Many ministers of the government have also expressed their concerns over people’s hardship due to price hike. Yet, instead of people’s hardship, the focus is shifted to International Monetary Fund (IMF) now.

Protecting the interests of diverse groups in the budget and achieving a balance between them is a big challenge for any finance minister. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has to face this challenge once again.

In the upcoming budget, he will have to meet the expectations of such groups whose interests in many cases are contradictory. The government finally turned to the IMF to tackle the prevailing crisis in the economy. The IMF also provided a large loan of USD 4.7 billion. However, this loan comes with a set of conditions, which must be met in phases. It constitutes, the timeline has also been fixed by the IMF.