Who will the finance minister please this time

Over the past one year, the dollar crisis has widely been discussed within Bangladesh's economic and business landscape. The onset of the Russia-Ukraine war has only exacerbated the situation, resulting in a significant decline in the country's reserves and intensifying the dollar crisis.
In addition, the crisis has permeated all sectors of the economy. Struggle for livelihood has only intensified over the past year. Many ministers of the government have also expressed their concerns over people’s hardship due to price hike. Yet, instead of people’s hardship, the focus is shifted to International Monetary Fund (IMF) now.
Protecting the interests of diverse groups in the budget and achieving a balance between them is a big challenge for any finance minister. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has to face this challenge once again.
In the upcoming budget, he will have to meet the expectations of such groups whose interests in many cases are contradictory. The government finally turned to the IMF to tackle the prevailing crisis in the economy. The IMF also provided a large loan of USD 4.7 billion. However, this loan comes with a set of conditions, which must be met in phases. It constitutes, the timeline has also been fixed by the IMF.
IMF
First of all, the government should focus on this global lender. The scope of IMF conditions is wide. They recommended reforms in various sectors. Most of the economists agree that the implementation of these reforms is necessary for the economy of Bangladesh. Strikingly, the economy has not witnessed any substantial reform for a long period of time. As a result, compliance with IMF conditions has already turned out to be painful in many cases. Subsidy cuts have already been implemented. The price of fuel has increased along with other daily essentials.
Ukraine war already led to increased commodity prices. With the escalation of inflation, the cost of daily commodities has soared exorbitantly. People's life has become difficult, many people are not able to spend according to their income.
Now the National Board of Revenue has to collect additional tax of Tk 480 billion by complying with IMF conditions. However, only Tk 340 billion of revenue has been collected which is less than the target. So NBR has to take stricter measures to collect additional tax. Many other conditions have to be implemented. While it may exacerbate the hardship of the people, the government's compliance with the IMF's conditions will undoubtedly please the international organisation.
Trade and business
Traders and businessmen witnessed tough time. Not only has the value of dollar skyrocketed, it has also become scarce in some cases. The price of dollar went up by about 30 per cent in a year in the local market. Bangladesh Bank has been selling dollars to tackle the situation. Businessmen alleged that they are failing to open letters of credit (LCs) as banks are unable to provide required amount of dollars consequently hampering imports of raw materials. The export is not satisfactory as well. There are no indications of remittance picking up any time soon.
Bangladesh Bank took measures to bring down imports of luxury goods due to the dollar crisis. Imports of capital machineries dropped by 56 per cent from June to April while imports of intermediate goods fell by 31 per cent. There is no big news for private investment either. Despite repeated price hike, the energy crisis in the industrial sector has not been resolved. Businessmen demand more corporate tax exemption. But the IMF is against tax exemptions.
Voter
The finance minister presumably kept in mind that this is the government's last budget for the current term and also an election year. The finance minister would not have to think much about pleasing the voters given the manner the past two elections were held. But the new US visa policy may lead to a contested election. So the finance minister should definitely focus on people’s need.
Complying with IMF’s conditions will be hard. Price of essentials was exorbitant throughout last year. Inflation in the country is still more than 9 per cent. There has been a speculation based on NBR sources that the finance minister may give some respite to people by increasing the tax-free income ceiling. There may be an announcement of a universal pension, but it will be mandatory after five years.
If the subsidies in various sectors are further reduced as per the IMF conditions, people's expenditure will increase. Amid this, a decision has been made to provide proof of filing income tax return to avail 44 types of government services. Following this, the minimum tax rate will also be fixed. Currently, all indications point towards an increase in spending of middle-class families. However, the extent to which a voter will be satisfied with this budget remains uncertain.
