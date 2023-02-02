Dhaka seeks to buy oil from Riyadh on deferred payment basis

Against the backdrop of the current political instability in parts of Europe, Momen called upon the ambassador to explore possible cooperation from Saudi Arabia in meeting Bangladesh’s domestic energy and oil needs, and take up the issue of considering crude or refined oil from Aramco on a deferred payment basis.
Welcoming the Saudi envoy at his office, the foreign minister commended him for his dynamic role in promoting the existing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, said a press release.
They, during the meeting, exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and discussed various bilateral issues with expressing satisfaction at the existing state relations rapidly flourishing in many fields, including political, economic, trade and investment, security and defence, manpower and other areas.
On the prospect of further employment in Saudi Arabia’s Neom city, Momen conveyed Bangladesh’s readiness in providing skilled workers and technicians in different trades, the press release added.
Momen also hinted at the government’s readiness to assign dedicated universities or training institutes to train manpower.
Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan also handed over a letter to the minister from Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud inviting him (Foreign Minister Momen) to undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia to review and expedite the ongoing mutual collaboration.
Appreciating the invitation, AK Momen thanked the Saudi envoy saying that the schedule of the visit would be fixed later through diplomatic channels.
The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to the minister for all support and cooperation in taking forward the bilateral engagements to new a height.