Dhaka seeks to buy oil from Riyadh on deferred payment basis

Against the backdrop of the current political instability in parts of Europe, Momen called upon the ambassador to explore possible cooperation from Saudi Arabia in meeting Bangladesh’s domestic energy and oil needs, and take up the issue of considering crude or refined oil from Aramco on a deferred payment basis.

Welcoming the Saudi envoy at his office, the foreign minister commended him for his dynamic role in promoting the existing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, said a press release.

They, during the meeting, exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and discussed various bilateral issues with expressing satisfaction at the existing state relations rapidly flourishing in many fields, including political, economic, trade and investment, security and defence, manpower and other areas.