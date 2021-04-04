Lockdown burdens business

The government is going to implement a week-long lockdown instead of a 'general holiday' from 5 April as the coronavirus spread alarmingly. The lockdown means people would only have access to the emergency services.

Small-and-medium-scale businesses and low-income groups who have been struggling to cover up the economic loss they had incurred last year, are worried with the fresh restrictions on citizen life.

If the period of lockdown is extended, limited income people like hawkers, groceries and rickshaw pullers will face a survival threat, they say.

Citing that the government is lagging behind the proper precautionary measures, some economists have stressed for strict implementation of health guidelines from now on.

Besides, a smart lockdown instead of a total lockdown would reduce economic loss as well as health risks in the country, they think. Meanwhile, shop owners warn that repetition of a prolonged shutdown like last year would push them on the brink of bankruptcy.

As the coronavirus hit Bangladesh the first time, the government imposed a series of general holidays between 26 March and 30 May of last year. None but government emergency services remained open that period. Business keepers except of the food shops and pharmacies were compelled to shut their ventures down.

Only the garments factories as well as banks continued activities.