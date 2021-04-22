Lockdown leaves looms silent in Tangail

Patharail, known as the capital of the Tangail sari–is not buzzing with business despite the Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner.

The looms of the weavers village are mostly silent, while the weavers sit idle amid the lockdown imposed by the government to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control. Owners of the cottage industry sari outlets have halted their business as buyers cannot get to the hub. The overall situation has made the sari traders worried over another spell of pandemic-hit dull season prior to Eid market.

Weavers at Patharail produce the iconic hand woven Tangail sari round the year. Normally, their wholesale market as well as retail sees has a huge vibe prior to Eid, Pahela Baishakh and Durga puja.