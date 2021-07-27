Local

Losing streak extended in bourses

BSS
Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday witnessed another correction by extending the falling trend of previous session.

The broad index, DSEX closed at 6,379.68 points with a loss of 24.35 points or 0.38 per cent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 13.99 points and 1.98 points to settle at 2,308.74 points and 1,388.28 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 2,53,832 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 14,628.11 million securities.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 373 issues traded, 153 securities gained price while 194 declined and 26 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Peoples Insurance, SAFKO Spinning, EGEN, Central PHL, ANWARGALV, BGIC, MERCINS, SONALIPAPR and Peninsula.

Saif Power topped the turnover chart followed by BPPL, Beximco, GPH ISPAT and BATBC.

The top 10 losers were TAMIJTEX, BPPL, Fuwang Food, Popular Life, Active Fine, SP Ceramics, MIDASFIN, ARAMITCEM, National Life Insurance and HEIDELBCEM.

On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the losing trend of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 52.44 points and 83.93 points to stand at 11,127.67 points and 18,532.34 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 1,85,18,719 shares and mutual funds of 309 companies were traded, of which 114 issues advanced while 163 declined and 32 issues remained unchanged.

