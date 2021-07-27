Losing streak extended in bourses

Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday witnessed another correction by extending the falling trend of previous session.

The broad index, DSEX closed at 6,379.68 points with a loss of 24.35 points or 0.38 per cent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 13.99 points and 1.98 points to settle at 2,308.74 points and 1,388.28 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 2,53,832 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 14,628.11 million securities.