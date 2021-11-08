Losing streak extended in bourses

Stocks on Monday extended the losing streak for the second straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues, reports BSS.

The broad index, DSEX closed at 6,799.64 points with a loss of 56.24 points or 0.82 per cent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 15.28 points and 6.89 points to settle at 2,583.69 points and 1,437.43 points respectively.