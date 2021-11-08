Losing streak extended in bourses

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 55 securities gained price while 295 declined and 26 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were SKICL, Goldenson, Safko Spinning, AAMRANET, Orion Pharma, EGEN, BENGALWTL, BEACONPHAR, Padma Life and GENEXIL. Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by GENEXIL, NRBC Bank, ORIONPHARM and IFIC.
The top 10 losers were ALIF, PHARMAID, SHEPHERD, STANCERAM, PAPERPROC, NFML, MONNOFABR, GREENDELT, SKTRIMS and Janata Insurance.
On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the losing trend of previous day.
CSCX and CASPI declined by 125.39 points and 210.03 points to stand at 11,936.46 points and 19,868.05 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 10,777,814 shares and mutual funds of 283 companies were traded, of which 38 issues advanced while 219 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged.