The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the consumer level has decreased in the country, according to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

Now a consumer has to pay Tk 1,335 for a cylinder of 12 kg LPG while earlier the price was Tk 1439.

The price will be effective from 6:00pm on Thursday.

BERC on Thursday announced the new price.

The agency fixed the price of LPG on 12 April 2021. Afterwards, the price is being adjusted every month.

BERC said the price of government LPG will remain unchanged. The price of one kg LPG at the consumer level is Tk 111.26. Earlier, the price of one kg LPG was Tk 119.94.