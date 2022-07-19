Macro economy falls into slight risk

Bangladesh is out of its comfort zone in macro-economic management. The macro economy has fallen into slight risk. Measures including money depreciation, austerity measures and discouraging imports, signal risks to the economy. An economy gradually falls into risk if its capacity indicators weaken.

Economies of different countries, not only Bangladesh, are currently at risk due to the global circumstances. However, this is temporary. The issue has to be tackled properly so that the risk does not exacerbate. The economic crisis will linger if the risk deepens. As a result, overall development will be hampered.