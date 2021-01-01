Mahmudul Hasan takes charge as ICAB president

Mahmudul Hasan Khusru took over the charge as the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2021 at a formal ceremony held at ICAB Auditorium on Thursday.

During the ceremony, outgoing ICAB president Muhammad Farooq, vice presidents Sabbir Ahmed, Mohammed Forkan Uddin and incoming vice presidents Md Abdul Kader Joaddar and Maria Howlader were present, reports UNB.

with a bouquet ICAB chief executive officer Shubhashish Bose greeted Khusru who was flanked by the chief operating officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique.

Mahmudul Hasan Khusru is a director and CEO of Expo Group, Bangladesh and DataFort.