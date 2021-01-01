Mahmudul Hasan takes charge as ICAB president

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mahmudul Hasan takes charge as ICAB president
Mahmudul Hasan takes charge as ICAB presidentUNB

Mahmudul Hasan Khusru took over the charge as the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2021 at a formal ceremony held at ICAB Auditorium on Thursday.

During the ceremony, outgoing ICAB president Muhammad Farooq, vice presidents Sabbir Ahmed, Mohammed Forkan Uddin and incoming vice presidents Md Abdul Kader Joaddar and Maria Howlader were present, reports UNB.

with a bouquet ICAB chief executive officer Shubhashish Bose greeted Khusru who was flanked by the chief operating officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique.

Mahmudul Hasan Khusru is a director and CEO of Expo Group, Bangladesh and DataFort.

Advertisement

More News

Seven ‘wonders’ of the economy

Seven ‘wonders’ of the economy

First commercial ship anchored at Matarbari deep sea port

First commercial ship anchored at Matarbari deep sea port

India lifts ban on onion exports as Bangladesh farmers begin harvesting

Onion

Bangladesh to cut duty on rice imports to bolster reserves

Govt plans to import rice.