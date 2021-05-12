Many RMG workers yet to receive wages and bonus

With Eid-ul-Fitr just a day away, workers of all apparel factories have not received their wages and bonus as yet.

Many factories paid their workers on Wednesday, but concern remains whether all of these workers will receive their wages and bonus.

The labour ministry gave directives to pay the workers by 10 May.

According to the industrial police, there are 4,754 apparel factories in Ashulia of Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and Khulna.

Of which, 4,473 factories paid wages of their workers as of Tuesday. Some 281 factories – 7 per cent -- did not pay wages. Besides, 436 factories out of 4,754 factories did not give bonus.

The industrial police have no data available on the factories located in Dhaka city.