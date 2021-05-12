Many RMG workers yet to receive wages and bonus

With Eid-ul-Fitr just a day away, workers of all apparel factories have not received their wages and bonus as yet.
Many factories paid their workers on Wednesday, but concern remains whether all of these workers will receive their wages and bonus.
The labour ministry gave directives to pay the workers by 10 May.
According to the industrial police, there are 4,754 apparel factories in Ashulia of Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and Khulna.
Of which, 4,473 factories paid wages of their workers as of Tuesday. Some 281 factories – 7 per cent -- did not pay wages. Besides, 436 factories out of 4,754 factories did not give bonus.
The industrial police have no data available on the factories located in Dhaka city.
However, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have been inspecting 1,643 factories that are its members in Ashulia of Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and Khulna.
The BGMEA said as of Tuesday, 180 factories did not pay the wages and 120 factories didn’t pay bonuses.
On the other hand, 81 out of 816 factories that are the members of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) didn’t give wages as of Tuesday while 48 factories didn’t pay Eid bonuses.
Besides, 34 out of 310 factories that are member of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) didn’t pay the workers’ wages and 28 didn’t pay the Eid bonuses.
Meanwhile, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, at an online press conference on Wednesday, said as many of 1,913 factories of BGMEA members are in operation in Dhaka and Chattogram regions.
Some 97 per cent or 1,866 factories have paid the workers’ wages while 99 per cent or 1,822 factories paid the Eid bonuses as of Tuesday. In Dhaka, 15 factories are paying the wages and eight factories giving the bonuses On Wednesday while 32 factories are giving workers’ wages and 23 factories are paying bonuses in Chattogram, he added.
Faruque Hassan said 800 factories that may face crisis over paying workers’ wages and bonuses had been kept under strong surveillance.
Forty-four of these factories have been assisted in providing wages and bonuses. Cent per cent factories will pay wages and bonuss by today, Wednesday. Several unfortunate incidents have taken place over Eid holiday. But entrepreneurs always give 4-8 day holidays by adjusting with overtime before and after Eid. He requested not to pay heed to any confusion over holidays.
The BGMEA president has asked all readymade garment workers not to leave the workplace during the Eid vacation. He said, “Do stay at your workplace instead of rushing back to the village. Then you and the country will remain saved”.
Apart from the factories of the readymade garment and textile sector, there are a good number of factories from other sectors, which have not yet paid the salaries and festival bonuses to their workers.
Industrial police said, outside the readymade garment and textile factories, Ashulia, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh and Khulna have 4,754 factories producing different kinds of products. Of them, a total of 281 factories have not paid the monthly salaries to their workers as of Tuesday. And 436 factories have not yet paid the festival bonuses.
When asked, workers' leader Babul Aktar told Prothom Alo that although salaries and bonuses are not a big deal for large and medium factories, some subcontracting garment factory workers are in uncertainty as the factories are offering them only Tk 500 to 1000 Taka as bonus.
He said there are problems every year before Eid-ul-Fitr centering the salary and bonus due to the lack of strict supervision of various governmental agencies.