More financial support required to repair RMG industry: BGMEA president

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said that the government is trying to revive the country’s trade and commerce, which was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, through various stimulus packages announced by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the medium-term, he suggested that Bangladesh should look for new markets through product diversification, reports news agency BSS and UNB.

The commerce minister was addressing a virtual dialogue on “Recovery of the Apparels Sectors from the COVID-19 Crisis: Is a Value Chain based Solution Possible?” The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in partnership with Southern Voice, said a CPD press release.

The commerce minister also called for a collective effort from the brands, buyers, manufacturers and the government.