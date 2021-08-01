More than 2.4m taxpayers submit returns last fiscal

The number of submission of returns by individual taxpayers increased by almost 15 per cent in the last fiscal (FY21) despite the Covid-19 pandemic as a total of 2,430,645 tax identification number (TIN) holders submitted their returns during that period, reports BSS.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), a total of 2,114,385 individual taxpayers submitted their returns in the FY20. Some 316,260 more individual taxpayers submitted their returns in the last fiscal.